‘Outlander’ Star Graham McTavish Spotted on the Set of ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

Fan speculation surrounding the Game of Thrones‘ prequel House of the Dragon is heating up after Outlander star Graham McTavish was spotted on set.

The Scottish actor was seen on location in Cornwall, England, where filming is currently taking place for the upcoming spin-off, which is set 300 years before the events of the original series. McTavish himself confirmed he was in Cornwall about a week ago, and Reddit users snapped a photo of him in full costume, sparking discussion over which character he might be playing.

Leading the guesses right now is Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard. A casting description of Harrold refers to him as a “once powerful Knight [with] a successful military background” who is given “the responsibility to the King to watch over and guard the Princess” but who feels “a loss of purpose in the current regime, where widespread peace has led to complacency and indulgence.”

Others have suggested Lyonel Strong, the Lord of Harrenhal, who serves as both master of laws and Hand of the King to King Viserys. Strong’s son, Harwin (also known as Breakbones), gets romantically involved with King Viserys’ daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen later in the story.

HBO unveiled its first look at House of the Dragon last week in a series of images. The show revolves around the origins of House Targaryen and is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood (Martin also serves as co-creator and executive producer).

Confirmed cast members include Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon.

