‘House of the Dragon’: First Look at ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel (PHOTOS)

The Targaryens are back! HBO has unveiled its first look at the forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

The show based on co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin‘s book Fire & Blood is set 300 years before the events of Thrones, following the story of House Targaryen. In one of three images released, stars Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith, above, don the signature Targaryen white-blond hair.

D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child who is pure of Valyrian blood and rides dragons like Daenerys. While some might say she was born with everything, she wasn’t born a man which comes with its own disadvantages.

Meanwhile, Smith portrays the younger brother of King Viserys, Rhaenrya’s uncle Prince Dameon Targaryen, an heir to the throne, warrior, and dragonrider. He possesses the true blood of the dragon, but it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air, leaving everything to chance.

In another photo released, viewers get their first look at Steve Toussaint‘s Lord Corlys Velaryon (above). He’s of the Valyrian bloodline which is just as old as the Targaryen’s. Also known as “The Sea Snake,” Lord Corlys is a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful seat even richer than the Lannisters.

Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans feature in the third image in their roles as Alicent Hightower and Otto Hightower. He’s the Hand of the King who faithfully serves the realm but is concerned about the biggest threat to King Viserys’ position, Daemon.

Alicent is Otto’s daughter and is described as “the most comely” woman in all of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Raised in the Red Keep close to the King, she’s part of the innermost circle and has a political savviness about her.

House of the Dragon is created by Martin and showrunner Ryan Condal who both executive produce with fellow showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Hess, and Ron Schmidt. The series is anticipating a 2022 release.

House of the Dragon, Coming 2022, HBO and HBO Max