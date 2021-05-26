‘Chicago Fire’ Finale’s Final Moments ‘Will Make a Lot of Viewers Angry’

“Hold on to your hat!” Chicago Fire exec producer Derek Haas warns. “The last 10 minutes will be as tense — and as big — as anything we’ve ever done.” (Haas has hinted that Taylor Kinney’s Lt. Kelly Severide could be in scuba gear again.)

It’s also, he adds, “one of those finales where those final minutes will make a lot of viewers angry with me!”

Even if our favorite firefighters do survive, what’s the prognosis for their romances — like lovebirds Severide and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo, above right, with Kinney), who recently aced the lieutenant’s exam? “Just when you think things are going where you want them to go, they don’t always end up there,” Haas says. We’ll have to wait to learn whether Kidd stays at Firehouse 51, which could require the exit of another lieutenant or a promotion in-house.

As for whether Capt. Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), who just survived a health scare, and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) finally get together, that hinges on whether Casey can end that powerful emotional attachment to ex-wife Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund). Time to douse that fire, Casey.

Chicago Fire, Season 9 Finale, Wednesday, May 26, 9/8c, NBC