‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed for Seasons 57 & 58 at NBC

Days of Our Lives isn’t going anywhere.

NBC, Corday Productions, and Sony Pictures Television have announced the renewal of the daytime soap for two more years, Seasons 57 and 58. This comes after the series celebrated its 55th anniversary in late 2020, at the height of the pandemic, and was able to maintain a safe and steady production schedule. (Also, due to how far in advance DAYS films, they didn’t have to rush back to production as they were figuring out safety protocols due to COVID-19.)

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of Days of our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” Michael Sluchan, Executive Vice President, Scripted Series & Kids Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”

“After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of our Lives legacy for another two years,” added executive producer Ken Corday. “We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”

“We are incredibly proud of the work being done by Ken Corday, the cast and crew. They continue to tell bold stories through these iconic characters captivating audiences around the world,” Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television said. “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of Days of our Lives and for viewers to enjoy two more seasons.”

Days of Our Lives aired its 14,000 episode in December and is the longest-running series on NBC. It follows the families of the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem.

The daytime soap is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Albert Alarr is co-executive producer, and Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, NBC