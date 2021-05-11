Malcolm Snaps at Dani in ‘Prodigal Son’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) isn’t the best company right now on Prodigal Son, but who can blame him? His serial killer father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), has escaped Claremont, and the profiler must face his fears in the May 11 episode.

Detective Dani Powell (Aurora Perrineau) has a good grasp of exactly what has him concerned when she finds him in his dad’s cell at Claremont Psychiatric in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Sun and Fun.”

With Martin gone, “all eyes are on his headcase son, right?” Malcolm asks bitterly. “The criminal profiler who couldn’t find his own father.” While she tries to tell him that “no one cares about that,” he interrupts with, “I care! I can’t live like this, knowing he’s out there somewhere. He could come for me at any time.”

She knows that’s not what’s really bothering him, though. “What scares you is living the rest of your life without your father in it,” she says.

Watch the clip above to see what Malcolm finds hidden in Martin’s room. Will it lead him to his dad?

“He snaps at Dani. He’s not really in his right frame of mind and not able to deal with people in his life,” Payne tells TV Insider of Malcolm in that scene. “His life is collapsing because his father is out there and he’s worried about what his father will do to himself, to his family, and how it would affect Malcolm’s life. He’s really not engaging with anyone outside of his family. In that scene, he’s so caught up in his emotions [regarding] his family that no one can really penetrate that. He’s a bit snappy with Dani, which is not something we’ve seen with Malcolm.”

In the series’ penultimate episode, the search for Martin intensifies. (The other two serial killers who escaped with him were killed — Christian Borle’s Friar Pete — and taken back into custody — Armando Acevedo’s Hector.) And even when US Marshal Emily Ruiz (April Hernandez-Castillo) kicks Malcolm off the case, he doesn’t back down.

