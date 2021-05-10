‘When Calls the Heart’: Did Elizabeth Make the Right Choice for Season 9? (POLL)

Meredith Jacobs
12 Comments
Erin Krakow When Calls the Heart Season 8 Elizabeth Thornton
Spoiler Alert
Ricardo Hubbs/Crown Media

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 8 finale of When Calls the Heart, “The Kiss.”]

There was quite a bit of good news for Hearties on Sunday, May 9: Not only did the When Calls the Heart Season 8 finale reveal Elizabeth Thornton’s (Erin Krakow) choice in the love triangle, but Hallmark Channel also gave an update about the series’ future.

'When Calls the Heart': Erin Krakow on Elizabeth's Choice and Her Season 9 Wish (VIDEO)See Also

'When Calls the Heart': Erin Krakow on Elizabeth's Choice and Her Season 9 Wish (VIDEO)

The actress also talked about shooting that romantic scene where Elizabeth finally kissed her man!

Elizabeth chose businessman Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) over Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) in “The Kiss.” What happens next, Krakow told TV Insider, “will truly be something different for Elizabeth.” She’s looking forward to seeing “what that courtship actually looks like.” And fans will get to see that since it was officially announced after the finale that When Calls the Heart will be returning for a ninth season.

“I’m just as sad as you are that this season of When Calls the Heart is over, but we’ll be returning next year for another all-new season,” Krakow tells fans in the announcement (below). “So what’s next for Elizabeth and the rest of Hope Valley? We’ve got so many great new stories to share and I can’t wait for you to find out.”

But will fans be tuning in? Some aren’t too pleased with Elizabeth’s choice, connecting it back to how it started for her (her late husband, Jack, was a Mountie). And one of the stars even acknowledges those who aren’t sure they’ll continue watching in his thanks to the fans. Others may have been Team Nathan but aren’t totally against Elizabeth’s decision.

What did you think of Elizabeth’s choice? Did she make the right one? Vote in our poll below.

When Calls the Heart, Season 9, TBA, Hallmark Channel

When Calls the Heart - Hallmark Channel

When Calls the Heart where to stream

When Calls the Heart

Chris McNally

Erin Krakow

Kevin McGarry