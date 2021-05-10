‘When Calls the Heart’: Did Elizabeth Make the Right Choice for Season 9? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 8 finale of When Calls the Heart, “The Kiss.”]

There was quite a bit of good news for Hearties on Sunday, May 9: Not only did the When Calls the Heart Season 8 finale reveal Elizabeth Thornton’s (Erin Krakow) choice in the love triangle, but Hallmark Channel also gave an update about the series’ future.

Elizabeth chose businessman Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) over Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) in “The Kiss.” What happens next, Krakow told TV Insider, “will truly be something different for Elizabeth.” She’s looking forward to seeing “what that courtship actually looks like.” And fans will get to see that since it was officially announced after the finale that When Calls the Heart will be returning for a ninth season.

“I’m just as sad as you are that this season of When Calls the Heart is over, but we’ll be returning next year for another all-new season,” Krakow tells fans in the announcement (below). “So what’s next for Elizabeth and the rest of Hope Valley? We’ve got so many great new stories to share and I can’t wait for you to find out.”

But will fans be tuning in? Some aren’t too pleased with Elizabeth’s choice, connecting it back to how it started for her (her late husband, Jack, was a Mountie). And one of the stars even acknowledges those who aren’t sure they’ll continue watching in his thanks to the fans. Others may have been Team Nathan but aren’t totally against Elizabeth’s decision.

#Hearties thanks for being so invested in WCTH! Love your passion. For those voicing they won’t be back, we’ll miss you, but I’m looking forward to shooting it for those who will. HV has more stories to tell. ❤️ — Chris McNally (@ChrisMcNally_) May 10, 2021

Whether you are new to our show or you’ve been with us since season 1, Thank you #Hearties for your unwavering support. We love you. We wouldn’t have a show without you. And we can’t wait to create season 9 for you!!! pic.twitter.com/ciVrgQZegK — Pascale Hutton (@HuttonPascale) May 10, 2021

If you choose Lucas i am done with WCTH…sorry. A mountie & a teacher is the heart of WCTH. — HeyJude 🎤🎶 (@JudyPeyper) May 10, 2021

I was hoping Elizabeth kicked both of them to the curb and stayed a strong, independent woman. She has a career, a child, and good friends. Why does she end with either of those two? Let her wait until someone comes and whisks her off feet! — jane Iverson (@skydolly165) May 10, 2021

Great episode of #WhenCallsTheHeart I’m definitely #TeamNathan but such great moments btw Elizabeth & Lucas! Best scene was between Lucas & Nathan! Can’t wait to see what season 9 brings! @hallmarkchannel @erinkrakow @ChrisMcNally_ @kevin_mcGarry #Hearties — Kelly Lynn Kirk (@rainstorm_klk) May 10, 2021

Yay!!!! Was rooting for Nathan and Elizabeth but still loved every bit of tonight’s season finale!!! 😭 So good! Record for the most kisses on Hallmark Channel! 😆😍❤️ — AuntieCamer (@CamerAuntie) May 10, 2021

Bravo @WCTH_TV @hallmarkchannel what an amazing Season 8. So happy for Elizabeth & Lucas 🥰 and looking forward to Season 9 and seeing their new journey. I am so happy that Elizabeth & Rosemary made up. ☺️ #Hearties #WhenCallsTheHeart pic.twitter.com/6w4ENwCdmG — Leah LaBoy (@Wonder_Lee_71) May 10, 2021

What did you think of Elizabeth’s choice? Did she make the right one? Vote in our poll below.

When Calls the Heart, Season 9, TBA, Hallmark Channel