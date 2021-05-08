’90 Day: The Single Life’ Finale: Colt Proposes — Does Vanessa Say ‘Yes’?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 1 finale of 90 Day: The Single Life.]

Is there another 90 Day wedding on the horizon? One of the Single Life cast members is making a bid for that to happen.

In the Season 1 finale, Colt gets down on one knee and asks Vanessa to marry him — and then puts the ring on her finger before she even gives him an answer. It’s not a perfect fit, which may be fitting since, as she points out, “we have all these problems. Is this the right time for you to ask?”

“We’re going to have problems through our entire life, I promise you, but I know, I promise you, that we can work through them and communicate and face any challenges” he tries to assure her. “I love you.”

She likes the ring, but she admits that the proposal is a shock. She’s not sure what to say, but he knows what he wants to hear: “Say yes you’ll be my wife and spend the rest of your life with me.” She may not be sure if he’s ready to be a husband again, but he promises her he is. “In every way possible, I’m closer to you than I ever was to my ex-wife,” he says.

“I don’t feel like I’m that ready to get married yet,” she admits. “I really want to make sure that this time, this is somebody I really want to spend the rest of my life with. I refuse to go through a divorce again.” That’s not the answer he wants to hear, but he’s not settling for the “no” either. He again promises that they’ll communicate and work through every one of their problems.

While she does want to marry him “someday … that doesn’t mean I’m going to,” she tells him. He uses that to argue in favor of an engagement, which does seem to sway her. “Would you be willing to wait about a year or so if that’s the time limit I have on it? I want to take my time, I really want to see that you’re consistent and that you’re not going to f**k around,” she explains. “I want to make sure this is you for good.”

He is because she’s “worth it,” and with that, she agrees to marry him. Congratulations, Colt and Vanessa! (Though we might have to tune in to the Tell All to see if they stay engaged…)

