Celebrating Female Comedians, ‘Good Doctor’ Daddy Issues, ‘Keeping Faith’ Finale, HBO’s ‘Crime of the Century’

Lifetime and Variety honor many of today’s top funny ladies, TV’s Good Doctor Shaun Murphy is still learning what it means to be an expectant father, the Welsh crime drama Keeping Faith ends its run with an explosive climax, and a two-part HBO documentary exposes the Big Pharma scheme that led to the current opioid crisis.

NBC

Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women The Comedians

Special 8/7c

A gala special honors the careers of some of TV’s leading lights of humor, each also featured in Variety’s annual Power of Women issue. The roster is beyond impressive: Maya Rudolph, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sofia Vergara, Michaela Cole, Mindy Kaling and Kate McKinnon. Each is interviewed by a close colleague or family member, including Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang. Fellow SNL veteran Tina Fey pays tribute to legendary original cast member Gilda Radner and the charitable foundation for cancer patients named in her honor: Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit.

ABC/Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

10/9c

Autistic Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is always on a learning curve, and that’s especially true now that he’s about to become a first-time father. When Lea (Paige Spara) experiences complications with her pregnancy, Shaun must balance his instincts as a doctor who seems to know all with the uncertainties of a man who needs to be there for his partner’s emotional needs.

HBO

The Crime of the Century

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

Concluding Tuesday, this two-part documentary from Alex Gibney (The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley) and The Washington Post enlists whistleblowers and insiders to expose the machinations of Big Pharma and political operatives that allowed the over-production and distribution of synthetic opiates including Oxy Contin and fentanyl that have led to a half-million fatalities in the last 20 years. The report features first-person accounts from first responders, survivors and family members affected by this crisis of addiction fueled by corporate greed and government corruption.

FX

Breeders

10/9c

In the penultimate episode of the parenting dramedy’s second season, the tension between Paul (Martin Freeman) and his anxiety-ravaged son Luke (Alex Eastwood) comes to a head at the worst possible moment: during a blackout at the golden-wedding anniversary of Paul’s parents, Jim and Jackie (Alun Armstrong and Joanna Bacon). It’s no laughing matter, and this intense episode carries a viewer-discretion advisory. Showrunner/writer Simon Blackwell explains in a statement: “The closing minutes of Episode 209 of Breeders contains a pivotal piece of action that the entire second season was built around. … The one definite thing I knew I wanted to happen was for 13-year-old Luke to reach a very particular dramatic point with his dad, a shocking moment that redefines their entire relationship in a second. The whole of the series arc then grew out of that moment: where it would happen within the season, the emotional build-up to it, and its unsteady resolution.”

ACORNTV

Keeping Faith

Series Finale

The suspenseful crime drama starring Torchwood’s Eve Myles as Faith, a harried lawyer and divorced mother of three, reaches an intense climax after three seasons. In the series finale, Faith’s greatest adversary turns out to be her estranged and ruthless mother, Rose (Better Things’ Celia Imrie), who uses her own granddaughters as leverage to get her way. Not everyone will survive their final showdown. In other life-and-death news, young Osian’s (Keogh Kiernan) fate is revealed after his risky surgery.

Also new to Acorn:

Blinded—Those Who Kill: A grim eight-part Danish crime drama (with English subtitles) about the unsolved murders of three young men. Criminal profiler Louise (Natalie Manueño) is personally entreated by one of the victim’s mothers, Alice (Solbjørg Højfeldt), to find her son’s killer before she succumbs to terminal cancer.

Inside Monday TV: