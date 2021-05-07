Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal’ Movie Special

It’s good news for anime fans as Sailor Moon returns to Netflix next month for a double-feature movie special.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie Part 1 and Part 2, which debuted in Japan earlier this year, lands on the streamer on Thursday, June 3, and Netflix has released an English-language trailer (watch the video below) to whet the appetite.

The movie follows on from the 2014 reboot of the 1992 Sailor Moon anime series, based on Naoko Takeuchi’s critically acclaimed manga, and will focus on the “Dream” arc. As seen in the trailer, the film sees Usagi Tsukino reunite with her friends to help protect the Earth against the Dead Moon Circus and Queen Nehelenia.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“When a dark power enshrouds earth and a dark circus troupe appears after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world,” reads the Netflix logline.

The movie is directed by Chiaki Kon (The Way of the Househusband, Nodame Cantabile: Paris Edition & Finale), with music from Yasuharu Takanashi (Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal), character designs by Kazuko Tadano (Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon), and animation production handled by TOEI Animation / Studio DEEN.

The English voice cast for the double-feature special includes Stephanie Sheh as Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon, Kate Higgins as Ami Mizuno/Sailor Mercury, Cristina Vee as Rei Hino/Sailor Mars, Amanda C. Miller as Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter and Cherami Leigh as Minako Aino/Sailor Venus. Sandy Fox is voicing Chibi-Usa/Sailor Chibi Moon, while Veronica Taylor is Setsuna Meioh/Sailor Pluto. Erica Mendez is Haruka Tenoh/Sailor Uranus. Lauren Landa is Michiru Kaioh/Sailor Neptune and Christine Marie Cabanos is Hotaru Tomoe/Sailor Saturn.

All three seasons of Sailor Moon Crystal, which serves as a prelude to the upcoming movie, are currently available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.