‘Walker’ Sneak Peek: Cord Tells Micki About THAT Geri Moment (VIDEO)

She may only have been his partner for a few months now, but Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan) already knows when Cord (Jared Padalecki) is about to unload an “overshare” on Walker.

And TV Insider is overjoyed to share this exclusive sneak peek from the May 6 episode, “Encore,” which marks the CW hit’s return following a short break… one many of us probably needed to process that kiss between the widowed Walker and his late wife’s bestie Geri (Odette Annable) at the end of the last original hour.

See Also 'Walker': Odette Annable Previews the 'Action-Packed' Showdown Between Geri & Cord Plus, the actress promises a 'crazy surprise' at the end of the April 15 episode — and an answer as to who killed Emily.

Clearly, the romantic moment is still on Walker’s mind as well, so thank God he has Micki around to help him sort through some of his mixed-up feelings. The scene — which sparks with the delightful brother-sister dynamic between Padalecki and Morgan — also reminds us that it’s not just about Cord and Geri. There’s also the matter of her ex being Walker’s ne’er-do-well buddy, Hoyt (Matt Barr). It’s a whole lotta mess and we love how Micki is here to advise him… and secretly smirk at the Texas Ranger’s so-high-school predicament. Even better, this likely won’t be the last time she has to amusedly endure one of his overshares either, now that Annable has been bumped up to a series regular for Season 2.

In other storylines, the episode will see Walker’s brother Liam (Keegan Allen) toying with a career change, and daughter Stella (Violet Brinson) making a bold move after confronting Trevor’s jailed father (Austin Nichols) that will apparently rock the entire family. Honestly, it sounds like they should all book a sit-down with Micki for some life lessons.

Should you need to catch up on the show, every episode of Walker is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after each broadcast for free and without any subscription, log-in, or authentication required.

Walker, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW