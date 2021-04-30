Odette Annable Promoted for ‘Walker’ Season 2 — What Does This Mean for Geri & Cordell?

Geraldine “Geri” Broussard isn’t going anywhere on Walker.

Odette Annable, who plays the (former) bar owner, has been promoted and will be a series regular in Season 2, according to Deadline. She was a suspect in the murder of — or at least a connection to the murder of — Emily Walker (Genevieve Padalecki), though she just took a loan from the wrong people. Emily, her husband Cordell (Jared Padalecki), came to learn, was killed for being too close to a cartel’s smuggling route.

See Also 'Walker': Odette Annable Previews the 'Action-Packed' Showdown Between Geri & Cord Plus, the actress promises a 'crazy surprise' at the end of the April 15 episode — and an answer as to who killed Emily.

With Annable’s promotion, we can’t help but wonder what this means for Geri and Cordell. After all, in the last new episode, the two shared quite the moment after she killed Emily’s murderer to save Cordell and they cleared the air. It was “just” them who could “really understand,” they noted as they talked about Emily and taking a life. “I’m glad it’s you and me,” Geri said, and he agreed — then kissed her.

In the promo for the May 6 episode, Cordell tells his partner Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan), “Geri and I kissed. I can’t stop thinking about it.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

With more Geri now coming in Season 2, that gives Walker time to draw out a potential romance between her and Cordell, which it should, given that she was his wife’s best friend. But it seems inevitable that whatever could be between them will be explored now. The extent of that is really the question.

What we do know is that we’re going to get more Geri in the future, and considering the twists already this season, we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Walker, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW