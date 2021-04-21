‘The Masked Singer’s Crab on What Makes His Unmasking Special

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5, Episode 7, “Super 8 — The Plot Chickens!”]

And then there are six. The Masked Singer Season 5 features a Super 8 (instead of 6), but by the end of the April 21 episode, two are unmasked.

While Piglet, Yeti, Russian Dolls, Robopine, Chameleon, and Black Swan are continuing on, Seashell (unmasked as actress Tamera Mowry) and Crab (singer-songwriter Bobby Brown) are eliminated.

And Brown’s looking forward to the moment of his unmasking onscreen to see the reactions of certain members of his family. He tells us more.

Talk about the call to come onto The Masked Singer. What made you say yes to taking the stage as the Crab?

Bobby Brown: My kids and I watch it every Wednesday. My kids are such big fans. I thought I’d just surprise them by sneaking out and doing it. Getting a chance to watch the last few shows, they have basically guessed that it’s me. I still haven’t told them. But they know my voice, my mannerisms, so they are pretty smart little kids — 11, 5, and 4.

What appealed to you about that costume?

I didn’t know it is going to be so heavy, but the costume is so well put together, with all the sparkles with the claws, with the shell on the back, and everything. It was just a beautiful, well-put-together costume. I enjoyed being in it, but I didn’t know I was going to be so claustrophobic in it, but it was fun.

After that second performance when you said you felt claustrophobic, did you make any adjustments?

No. I just tried to breathe better. I tried to put on a football helmet at home and walk around and sing when the kids were in school and just doing little things like that to try to get used to having the costume on.

What was your experience like as a wildcard?

It made it more fun because I wasn’t a part of the originals and it was something new that they’re doing this year. So it was just fun to come on and do what I do. … Once they told me I’d [be a wildcard], I knew I had to work hard to stay on.

Moving on to your song selections, what went into the choices?

I just wanted to do songs that I knew, that meant something to me, that wouldn’t be a challenge for me singing in the costume — but I didn’t know that they would be anyway.

Are there any songs you wanted to sing but didn’t get the chance to?

They were more songs on my list that I was going to sing. But it’s cool that I didn’t get a chance to sing them. Maybe in concert, I’ll take a stab at it without a costume on.

Jenny [McCarthy] and Ken [Jeong] both guessed you. Is there anyone on the panel you had specifically thought would figure it out?

I thought Robin [Thicke] would figure it out really quickly because he is an entertainer, he is a singer.

Jenny had mentioned that you’d been on her show and talking about the seasoning. That was very specific.

Yeah. [Laughs] That was one of the reasons I knew that she probably would know who I was with the clues and everything. Some of the clues were obvious if you follow Bobby Brown.

What are you going to take away from this entire experience of The Masked Singer?

Just the experience itself. And seeing the look on my kid’s face when I am revealed tonight is going to be special.

