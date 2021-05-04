How Is Bill Whitaker Doing as ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host? (POLL)

Meaghan Darwish
Jeopardy Bill Whitaker
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Another new guest host in Jeopardy!‘s long line of possible Alex Trebek replacements made their debut on May 3 as 60 Minutes reporter Bill Whitaker stepped out onto the famed game show’s stage.

Whitaker follows an already impressive lineup of previous guest hosts including Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, and Anderson Cooper, holding his own in his debut night. The reporter’s recognizable voice seemed to be a quality that united Jeopardy! fans in praising his first outing, while some others weren’t so won over.

The game carried on without issue or interruption as each transition between guest hosts grows smoother every two weeks. In Whitaker’s case, the reporter is participating on behalf of the organization Media Fellowship House which focuses on fair housing, education, and racial justice advocacy work.

Like the guest hosts before him, each competitor’s winnings throughout Whitaker’s two weeks on the job will be matched and donated to the charity. As he continues to settle in at the show, we’re taking a look at how viewers are responding to Whitaker’s take on the position long-filled by Trebek.

The reactions vary, with many complimenting his calming voice, likening it to Trebek’s own demeanor.

Meanwhile, some liked Whitaker but noted a few issues with his first episode.

A long lineup of guest hosts still remains in Jeopardy!‘s Season 37 future as Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Buzzy Cohen, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck prepare to step in down the line. For now, we’re wondering where Whitaker ranks in terms of an overall host.

Cast your vote in our poll below, and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.

Jeopardy!, Season 37, Weeknights, Check your local listings

Bill Whitaker