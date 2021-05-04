How Is Bill Whitaker Doing as ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host? (POLL)

Another new guest host in Jeopardy!‘s long line of possible Alex Trebek replacements made their debut on May 3 as 60 Minutes reporter Bill Whitaker stepped out onto the famed game show’s stage.

Whitaker follows an already impressive lineup of previous guest hosts including Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers, and Anderson Cooper, holding his own in his debut night. The reporter’s recognizable voice seemed to be a quality that united Jeopardy! fans in praising his first outing, while some others weren’t so won over.

See Also 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Expresses 'Regret' Using Hand Gesture, Condemns White Supremacy Kelly Donohue is responding to claims he flashed the white power hand symbol during the recent broadcast.

The game carried on without issue or interruption as each transition between guest hosts grows smoother every two weeks. In Whitaker’s case, the reporter is participating on behalf of the organization Media Fellowship House which focuses on fair housing, education, and racial justice advocacy work.

Like the guest hosts before him, each competitor’s winnings throughout Whitaker’s two weeks on the job will be matched and donated to the charity. As he continues to settle in at the show, we’re taking a look at how viewers are responding to Whitaker’s take on the position long-filled by Trebek.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The reactions vary, with many complimenting his calming voice, likening it to Trebek’s own demeanor.

I could listen to Bill Whitaker for hours. What a smooooth voice. #Jeopardy — Terry Macary (@terrymacary) May 3, 2021

I’m really liking Bill Whitaker as guest host of Jeopardy. I like how he’s quiet and unobtrusive, he doesn’t try to inject his own personality or make it about himself. I think he’s the best one so far! — reticent 🐈🦜🐎🎸🎨 (@essiecab) May 4, 2021

Bill Whitaker has a very pleasant voice, and an adorable wave. Didn’t know who he was until today, but happy to watch him on Jeopardy! — Pastor Emily (@revemily55) May 3, 2021

I’m just watching jeopardy . And I was doing the research about Bill Whitaker. I just want to say one and only that can compare to Alex . You’re doing the best and amazing job. So far the best Guest Hosting so far. 👌👍👏 — Haj (@Haj50607183) May 3, 2021

Bill Whitaker doesn’t have the highest Q-Rating of the Jeopardy! fill-in hosts, but just one episode makes clear that he’s the most Alex-like of the subs so far. — Patrick Lavery (@plavery1015) May 3, 2021

Honestly? I think Bill Whitaker is the best #Jeopardy co-host so far. Calm, steady, great voice. — Serial Drama (@SerialDrama) May 4, 2021

I want Bill Whitaker to read Jeopardy clues to me all day. pic.twitter.com/A7rokH7Rp6 — Anthony DiPiero (@AnthonyDiPiero7) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, some liked Whitaker but noted a few issues with his first episode.

Initial thoughts on Bill Whitaker hosting Jeopardy: very clear and pleasant voice; but this first episode was so dry. No chemistry between any contestant/host. Felt very uncomfortable. — Justin Welham 🌿 (@JustinWelham) May 4, 2021

Was it just me, or was Bill Whitaker trying to hard to fit in on @Jeopardy? He did a great job, but I can’t quite put my finger on it? — William Morrison (@WRMstweets) May 4, 2021

Bill Whitaker sounds like he was late to tape #Jeopardy and had to run to the studio to make it in time. — Markis (@_MarkWithAnM) May 3, 2021

A long lineup of guest hosts still remains in Jeopardy!‘s Season 37 future as Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Buzzy Cohen, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck prepare to step in down the line. For now, we’re wondering where Whitaker ranks in terms of an overall host.

Cast your vote in our poll below, and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.

Jeopardy!, Season 37, Weeknights, Check your local listings