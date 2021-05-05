‘Married at First Sight: Unmatchables’: Pastor Cal Surprises Ervin in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Lifetime’s newest Married at First Sight series, Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, profiles another single unlucky in love in the latest episode, “Mr. Clean and The Toilet Queen.”

In an exclusive sneak peek from the May 5 installment, a man named Ervin seeks guidance from the experts, Dr. Viviana Coles and Pastor Cal Roberson, in an attempt to find a happy relationship. Little does he know that reaching his goals will involve some personal reflection and some critiquing by his family members.

Ervin is one of many singles who previously applied for Married at First Sight, but for certain reasons wasn’t matched. Still struggling to connect with someone on a deeper level, Ervin’s meeting up with Pastor Cal in the clip, above, to sort out some of the aspects of himself that might be getting in the way.

“So, what are we doing here?” Ervin asks Pastor Cal as he steps into a wall-to-wall white-surfaced space.

“We’re in the void,” Pastor Cal explains. “I wanted to talk to you in a place that had no distractions. Where we could just strip away the rest of the world and deal with some stuff.”

While there aren’t many distractions, Pastor Cal goes on to unveil a screen where Ervin’s mom, Debylenn, and cousin Tierra are Zooming in. It would seem that because Ervin can’t be swayed by random women’s opinions, perhaps the women in his family are the best to voice some sobering truths.

His surprise over their involvement is evident, but see how Ervin interacts with Pastor Cal, his mother and his cousin in the sneak peek. And don’t miss the whole scene unfold when the episode airs on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Lifetime