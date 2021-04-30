Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at ‘Schmigadoon!’ With Cecily Strong & Keegan-Michael Key (PHOTOS)

Apple TV+ is giving viewers a first look at the upcoming musical comedy series Schmigadoon! with newly-released images.

The six-episode season executive produced by Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels features longtime cast member Cecily Strong and Emmy-winner Keegan-Michael Key who play a couple embarking on a backpacking trip to save refresh their relationship. Set to premiere Friday, July 16, Schmigadoon! follows the couple as they discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical.

In one of two new images, Strong and Key enter the colorful town, above, with wonder on their faces and plenty of townspeople to greet them. Joining Strong and Key for Season 1 are a star-studded cast of characters including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, and guest star Martin Short.

Cumming features in the second newly-released image, below, as he dons pastel tones and appears to be belting some tune we can’t wait to hear. Schmigadoon! serves as a parody of Golden Age musicals and it backing it up with a talented group of Broadway vets.

When the show premieres, two episodes will be available to stream with one releasing each Friday throughout the season’s run. Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, the first of which serves as showrunner and writer for the original songs featuring in the series.

Schmigadoon!, Series Premiere, Friday, July 16, Apple TV+