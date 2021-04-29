John Mayer Could Be Getting His Own Music and Talk Show on Paramount+

Paramount+ could be adding a new weekly talk show to its catalog hosted by a Grammy-winning musician.

John Mayer is in talks with the streaming service about a talk and performance series based on the U.K.’s Later…with Jools Holland, Variety reports. It would be a combination of performance segments and interviews with musicians, artists, and other cultural figures, and the set would “look like an after-hours club for musicians.”

If this series does indeed come to Paramount+, it would be released weekly. But it’s possible that some of the content could make its way to CBS as well, via specials taken from the segments of performances. And there could be “tie-ins with the Grammy Awards” as well, according to the report. (Mayer has won seven Grammys and been nominated for an additional 12.)

Mayer’s hosting experience includes his Current Mood show on Instagram Live and guest hosting The Late Late Show in 2015 (as seen in the photo above).

Later…with Jools Holland has been airing in the U.K. since 1992 and features both established and new musicians, from solo acts to groups. It has had a variety of homes in the U.S., including Ovation and BBC America, and is currently airing on MTV Live.

If Mayer’s talk and performance show does come to Paramount+, it would join the streaming service’s unscripted offerings including 60 Minutes+ and From Cradle to Stage. Other music-related series coming include the returns of Behind the Music, Unplugged, and Yo! MTV Raps.