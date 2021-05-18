‘In Treatment’ Delves Deep Into Uzo Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Taylor Via Her Patients

It’s been over 10 years since we eavesdropped on therapy sessions in In Treatment’s original 2008 to 2010 run starring Gabriel Byrne as Dr. Paul Weston. When Emmy winner Uzo Aduba (above) takes over as Dr. Brooke Taylor, one of Weston’s mentees, her practice is just as gripping.

“What I found exciting is who she is with each patient is not the same,” Aduba says of the intuitive Los Angeles–based psychologist, who treats three clients in her house and online due to the pandemic. That adds another layer to the give-and-take: “These patients are getting a wealth of information on who she is.”

Sunday’s back-to-back episodes introduce two of those clients, heartfelt Eladio (Anthony Ramos), a home health aide with insomnia, and fiery Colin (John Benjamin Hickey), a millionaire turned white-collar criminal trying to maintain his early release from prison. In Monday’s installments (four air weekly), we meet third patient Laila (Quintessa Swindell), an entitled teen skirting questions about her sexuality, then get to know the doc off-the-clock.

Brooke struggles with issues raised by her father’s death and her desire to reconnect with an ex, Adam (Joel Kinnaman). Says Aduba, “It’s the classic case of people who care well for others but take the least care of themselves.”

In Treatment, Series Premiere, Sunday May 23, 9/8c and 9:30/8:30c, HBO