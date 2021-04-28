Starz’s ‘Little Birds’ Dives Into the Surreal and Sultry World of Tangier in 1955 (VIDEO)

“Home or abroad, wherever you go, my patent-pending medicine will free you from troublesome behaviors and distracting wants,” a doctor says at the beginning of the trailer for Little Birds, coming to Starz in June. “The life you should be leading can finally begin.”

But what life should New York heiress and newlywed Lucy Savage (Juno Temple) be leading in the six-part limited series based on Anaïs Nin’s erotic short stories? It’s not the one she envisioned with her husband, Hugo (Hugh Skinner), who’s hiding something from her. “I moved halfway across the world, and I feel I don’t know the man I married at all,” she admits.

And as a result, she dives into “the surprising, diverse, and degenerate world of Tangier in 1955,” the network’s logline reads, describing the series as “a modern tale of a woman losing and then finding herself down a mesmerizing rabbit hole.”

As you can see in the trailer, Lucy is introduced to a myriad of characters, including provocative dominatrix Cherifa Lamor (Yumna Marwan), who makes it clear that she’s not someone to be messed with. Is she a “monster” to be wary of?

Watch the video below for a look at the eroticism — and violence? — of life in Tangier.

Sophia Al-Maria created and wrote the series and executive produces with Ruth McCance, Peter Carlton, and Mark Herbert for Warp Films, Kara Manley and Cameron Roach for Sky Studios, and director Stacie Passon.

Little Birds, Series Premiere, Sunday, June 6, 9/8c, Starz