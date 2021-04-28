Jean Smart Is an Aging Vegas Comedian in HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’ Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s never easy getting older, but especially not for Jean Smart‘s Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s forthcoming comedy Hacks.

In the first trailer for the series debuting May 13 on the streamer, viewers get a peek behind the curtain at the life of Smart’s comedian character. Hacks follows the dark mentorship that forms between Deborah, a Las Vegas staple, and entitled 25-year-old outcast Ava, played by Hannah Einbinder.

Over the course of 10 episodes, viewers will see how the young and experienced mesh as Deborah attempts to salvage her career which is threatened by newer acts on the Las Vegas strip. “Why are you here?” Deborah asks Ava, who shows up at her door.

When Ava explains she was told to stop by, Deborah says she was misled. “Good luck with your career, honey,” Deborah says. The remark sparks a strong reaction as Ava replies, “f**king bitch,” under her breath. And so the fun begins.

Joining Smart and Einbinder in the show are costars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, and Rose Abdoo. Hacks is created and showrun by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky.

The first two installments drop on May 13, with two episodes dropping each Thursday in the weeks following the premiere. Get a first look at the fun with the trailer, below, and don’t miss Hacks when it arrives next month on HBO Max.

Hacks, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 13, HBO Max