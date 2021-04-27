HBO Max’s ‘That Damn Michael Che’ Trailer Unveils Star-Studded Guest Cast (VIDEO)

HBO Max is offering subscribers their first look at the forthcoming comedy show That Damn Michael Che.

The six-episode series starring Saturday Night Live‘s Michel Che arrives Thursday, May 6 on the streamer and features all-new original sketches and vignettes. Among the topics touched upon by the comedian are racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love, and more.

In the newly-released trailer, viewers are getting a peek at the lengthy list of guest performers who will appear in the new series. Among the lineup are actors, singers, and plenty of Saturday Night Live cast members past and present.

Kicking off the teaser, Michael Che asks for forgiveness in a confessional booth. But who is listening in on the other side? Standup star Colin Quinn who asks what is troubling Michael. “Everything son, I don’t know where to start.”

The intro makes way for appearances from guests Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Ellen Cleghorne, Colin Jost, Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter, Method Man, and more. Among some of the topics discussed in the teaser are the Black Lives Matter protests as well as white privilege.

“It might be uncomfortable to watch,” Che teases with a laugh. Check out the trailer, below, for yourself and don’t miss That Damn Michael Che on HBO Max this May.

That Damn Michael Che, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 6, HBO Max