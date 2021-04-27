Rachel Lindsay Departs ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ Podcast: ‘I’ve Been Struggling’

As the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast celebrates its 100th episode (on May 4, with the April 27 episode leading to it), one of the co-hosts, Rachel Lindsay (The Bachelorette Season 13), is saying goodbye.

“All good things must come to an end, and I feel like certain things run their course, and for me, I have run my course when it comes to the podcast,” the franchise’s first Black Bachelorette announces during the episode, with co-host Becca Kufrin (The Bachelorette Season 14). “I’ve been struggling — that’s no secret — and it’s been really, really hard for me lately.”

“A lot of the things we talk about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself and finding your peace and protecting that peace and protecting your mental health, and for me, I just feel like I’ve come to the end of doing the podcast and I’m glad that I’m leaving on a high note,” she continues. “It’s the 100th episode. It’s such a big milestone.”

But she’s not ruling out popping in in the future. “You should never say never. I’m definitely closing the door but I’m not locking it and throwing away the key,” she says. “I’m doing some other things. I’m sure I’ll pop in from time to time. … It’s just time for me to move on.”

A new co-host joining Kufrin will be announced at a later date.

It had been during an interview with Lindsay on her other gig as an Entertainment Tonight host that franchise host Chris Harrison came to the defense of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for attending an Antebellum-themed party. He later apologized and has since stepped away from the franchise. (He will not be hosting the upcoming season of The Bachelorette; former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams, who split Season 16 with Clare Crawley, and Kaitlyn Bristowe (Season 11) will be acting as mentors for latest lead Katie Thurston.)

