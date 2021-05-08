‘Clipped’: Martha Stewart Puts Topiary Artists to the Test on Discovery+

Who has the, uh, shear talent to come out on top? Seven skilled topiary artists from across the country sculpt shrubs into elaborate designs on the whimsical new gardening series Clipped. At stake: a $50,000 prize and the contestants’ pride, as they aim to impress head judge Martha Stewart as well as landscape experts Chris Lambton and Fernando Wong.

The challenges in each episode are no bed of roses. The most difficult, according to Bob Kirsh, VP of programming and development at Discovery+: designing a colorful creation that could also serve as an obstacle on a mini-golf course.

“Not only did their topiary have to be beautiful and well-executed, but the hole had to really be playable,” he explains. If not, they’d hear about it from perfectionist Stewart. During the series, “she definitely offered advice and encouragement,” notes Kirsh, “but she was not afraid to point out when someone missed the mark.” You better be-leaf it.

Clipped, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 12,



