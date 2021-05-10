Comedy on Netflix in May 2021: ‘The Upshaws,’ ‘Special’ & ‘Master of None’

Comedy fans have quite a bit to choose from when it comes to Netflix’s library — and there’s something for fans of everything in the genre. Read on for some picks for May.

For a quip-filled sitcom…

The Upshaws

Married dad Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) deals with a feisty wife (Kim Fields) and a loud, wisecracking sister-in-law (cocreator Wanda Sykes, above right), who’s a silent partner in Bennie’s auto shop. “When is the silence gonna start?” he asks her in one typically tart exchange. Zing! Premieres Wednesday, May 12

For awkward situations…

Special

We can’t look away as single gay blogger Ryan Hayes (series creator Ryan O’Connell, below) makes more bad decisions than good ones. (To hide his cerebral palsy, he lies that his limp was caused by a car accident!) O’Connell’s character is so endearing, you root for him anyway. Season 2 premieres Thursday, May 20

For smart, sly humor…

Master of None

After a four-year wait, the sharp Emmy-winning comedy (which TV Guide Magazine critic Matt Roush called “delectable” and gave five stars) returns, shifting the focus from hopeful actor Dev Shah (cocreator Aziz Ansari) to his friend Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). Details are under wraps, but it was filmed in London, so consider us chuffed! Season 3 premieres Sunday, May 23