‘Master of None’ Sets Season 3 Premiere, Teases Denise-Focused Episodes in Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix’s critically-acclaimed Emmy-winning comedy Master of None is making a comeback with a long-awaited third season.

The show created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang will officially return with new episodes on Sunday, May 23 as teased in a newly-released trailer. Originally launching in 2015 with Season 1, Master of None‘s second season arrived in 2017 and has been leaving viewers hanging since then.

Four years later, fans are rejoining the world that includes characters like Ansari’s Dev, Lena Waithe‘s Denise, and Eric Wareheim’s Arnold. This time around though, the focus shifts from Dev to Denise and her partner Alicia (played by new cast member Naomi Ackie) for a stretch of five episodes known as Master of None: Moments in Love.

This season is described as a modern love story that illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, personal growth both together and apart. Throughout the third chapter’s run, romantic highs and crushing personal losses will meet as questions about love and living are raised.

While the new trailer offers a glimpse at Denise and Alicia’s life together, Ansari’s Dev makes a brief appearance in the beautifully shot preview. All episodes for this season have been directed and shot on film by Ansari who co-wrote the installments with Waithe.

Master of None is executive produced by Ansari, Yange, Waithe, Ackie, Michael Schur, Dave Becky, David Miner, Igo Srubshchik, Aniz Ansari, and co-executive produced by Cord Jefferson and Eric Wareheim. Don’t miss your first look at the long-awaited season, below, and make sure to catch Master of None on Netflix.

Master of None, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, May 23, Netflix