‘This Is Us’ Sets Season 5 Finale, Will Finish 2 Episodes Shy of Original Order

This Is Us fans, brace yourself: Season 5 has been cut by two episodes. The announcement was made along with the date of the finale — May 25 — and is the result of production delays connected to COVID.

The hit NBC show is currently on hiatus until May 11; the last episode that aired (“Brotherly Love” on April 13) saw brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) finally address their ongoing conflicts.

When the show returns, it will have three episodes left for the season. And its finale on the 25th will broadcast at 10/9c instead of its usual 9/8c slot.

Season 5 kicked off in November 2020 with a two-hour premiere, and since then This Is Us has carved an interesting path, both following the stories set up in Season 4 while simultaneously addressing the social issues that have been highlighted over the past year.

In 2019, NBC renewed the series — which chronicles the Pearson family’s past, present, and future stories — for Seasons 4, 5, and 6. All Seasons were ordered for 18 episodes each, which means Season 5 will now only have only 16.

It’s unclear if the show will tack the other two episodes onto the sixth season, which is expected to be This Is Us‘s last. Stay tuned for additional details.

This Is Us, Returns Tuesday, May 11, 9/8c, NBC