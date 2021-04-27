Surprise! ‘Loudermilk’ Season 3 Has Arrived on Amazon Prime Video

After running for two seasons on the now-defunct Audience Network, Loudermilk has finally made a Season 3 return at its new home, Amazon Prime Video.

Sony Pictures Television made the surprise announcement that the new season has dropped on Tuesday, April 27.

The episodes join Seasons 1 and 2 of the comedy created, written, and executive produced by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort, which arrived on Amazon in March of this year.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this show,” said Farrelly in a statement. “Season 3 of Loudermilk features some of the best performances you’ll see on television this year. Hopefully Ron Livingston, Will Sasso, Anja Savcic, and Brian Regan will finally start getting some serious Emmy-consideration, because it’s long overdue.”

Loudermilk tells the story of Sam Loudermilk (Ron Livington), a recovering alcoholic, former music critic, and now substance abuse counselor who has a bad attitude about everything. As an unapologetically uncensored individual, Sam finds a way to aggravate everyone within his orbit.

Despite having his drinking under control, the rest of Sam’s life is a mess which provides viewers with plenty of laughs and entertainment. Starring alongside Livingston is Will Sasso as Ben, Laura Mennell as Allison, Anja Savcic as Claire, and more. Originally debuting in 2017, Loudermilk‘s second season arrived in October of 2018.

Get a peek at the shenanigans taking place in the Season 3 trailer below, and check out all 10 episodes of the new chapter on Amazon now.

