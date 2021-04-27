‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 2 Trailer Teases More Drama & Mystery to Come (VIDEO)

Netflix’s hit series Who Killed Sara? returns for Season 2 on May 19, and the streamer is offering a first look at the drama to come.

After being released from prison and at first wrongly seeking revenge against Rodolfo Lazcano (Alejandro Nones) in Season 1, Alex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona) is searching for new answers about his sister Sara’s (Ximena Lamadrid) true personality. In the trailer, action and familial thrills abound as Alex begins this next chapter.

While Alex may wish to take his time, a mystery corpse buried under his own patio serves as a ticking clock that could send him back to prison if found. Without any other choices, Alex must become an investigator himself, piecing together a puzzle of Sara’s true story.

And what will he learn about her relationship with the Lazcano family? Only time will tell, but the teaser is offering plenty of enticing drama including sex, lies, and heart-pounding action. “Sara was more dangerous than we thought,” one character teases in the trailer, below.

The first season of Who Killed Sara? debuted on Netflix March 24. The Mexican drama’s cast features Cardona, Lamadrid, Nones, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, and Eugenio Siller among others.

Check out the trailer, below, and don’t miss Who Killed Sara? Season 2 when it arrives on Netflix.

Who Killed Sara?, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, May 19, Netflix