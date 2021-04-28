‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Speak Now or Forever Hold Your Peace’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 12, Episode 16, “Speak Now or Forever Hold Your Peace.”]

Married at First Sight‘s Season 12 couples are just days away from the all-encompassing Decision Day, and some surprising twists are leading them in unexpected directions during the latest installment, “Speak Now or Forever Hold Your Peace.”

Following their couples retreat, the pairs are reflecting on their journeys so far and trying to reconcile if this is the beginning of forever or not. Below, we’re breaking down all of the drama unfolding in the episode, so beware of major spoilers ahead.

After the Retreat

Following their trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina, the couples return to Atlanta where Haley confronts Jacob about his early exit from the weekend. He explains that his dogs drew him away from the event, offering Haley some comfort in knowing it wasn’t because of his feelings towards her. She still thinks it’s weird though that he’d leave without alerting anyone to his departure.

Meanwhile, Virginia and Erik muse about their time in South Carolina and she believes their turnaround time between fights and making up is getting better, but does that matter at this point? Clara reveals to Ryan that she’s falling into a routine with him and is happy to enjoy their last moments before entering Decision Day together.

As for Briana and Vincent, their blissful state is slightly ruined when too much honesty comes pouring out of both of them. When she says he has problems with being disorganized, Vincent lashes back and says he was turned off during the wedding when people referred to her as bossy. Yikes.

Friends Weigh In

In order to help the couples gain perspective on their relationships, they meet up with friends and close family members either in-person or virtually to chat. First up is Bryan, who admits that marriage isn’t what he anticipated but that Clara ticks his boxes, although he does wish she’d reevaluate her goals. As for Bri, she talks about Vincent’s comments from the night before with her mother who tells her she shouldn’t change her bossy qualities for a man.

Clara tells her friend that her marriage is a 10/10, but admits she wishes he’d commit in some way or say “I love you.” Haley paints a more positive picture when it comes to Jacob as she tells her friend about improvement in their bond during the retreat, but that she’s still concerned about their rollercoaster pattern and differing senses of humor. Erik sings Virginia’s praises to his friend and reveals he’s in this marriage for the long haul but that there’s definite work to be done.

Vincent brings up similar issues that Bri mentions to her mom with his friend, saying he was offended when she called him disorganized. Virginia’s guy friend Aaron and one of her girlfriends join her for a chat as she reveals communication is her biggest hurdle with Erik. She’s most anxious about moving in together and how that will impact her animals.

Quality Time

Ryan and Clara sit down to take a personality test as a “fun” exercise but it’s clear he’s trying to determine whether they’re a good match. When she likens the test to star signs, he says they’re not the same. As Clara goes through the questions, it becomes clearer and clearer how unmotivated she is by life in comparison to him, and panic mode is setting in for the planner.

Date Night

Before the couples separate ahead of Decision Day, they spend a final date night together, with Ryan and Clara playing a bowling-football hybrid game. He takes out his frustrations in the game, but she’s just doing her best to dodge any stray footballs. When they sit down to chat, he says their experience is unique, no matter what happens on Decision Day, and it doesn’t come across as a very promising statement.

Vincent and Briana meet for dinner and compliment each other at the table before addressing the elephant in the room. They both apologize for their comments, but Bri says she can’t change herself just to make him happy and hopes that he can accept her. Jacob and Haley meet up for dinner and agree that they’re both nervous ahead of Decision Day but that they’re feeling more positive about their connection, even smiling over the newfound closeness. Could the pair be heading down a more promising path?

Erik tries to assure Virginia that he’s all in on their marriage, promising that they’ll find a new place to live once he can figure out what to do with his apartment. When she asks if he believes in soulmates, Erik says yes, which causes some tension when Virginia says she believes in fate but not soulmates.

The Last Hurrah Before Decision Day

As the couples turn in for the night, they enjoy each other’s company, but as Clara mentions looking forward to forever with Ryan, his stressed face suggests he might have different feelings about their future. Briana and Vincent settle in for the night, but before going to sleep she asks about a surprise he has for her. Unfortunately, it’s a bad prank as he cuts the end of one of her braids. She gets upset, telling Vincent she wanted to take her hair out of the braids but not right now, making for an awkward moment.

The next morning, as the men pack up to spend the next night away from their brides ahead of Decision Day, Vincent is strange, probably because of the prank that went wrong, but he only makes matters worse when he departs by saying, “Nice knowing you.” It seems like they and the other couples have a lot to weigh before making their choices. Tune in to see where their hearts lead them in next week’s episode.

Married at First Sight, Season 12, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime