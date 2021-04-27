‘The Good Doctor’ Promo: Shaun Struggles as Complications Arise With Lea’s Pregnancy (VIDEO)

Just as Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) thought they were “lucky” after her test results came back — she was tested for gestational diabetes — the world fell out from beneath them as she collapsed at the end of the April 26 episode of The Good Doctor.

And as the promo for the next episode, “Dr. Ted,” airing May 10, reveals, there’s reason to be alarmed. Something’s going on with Lea’s pregnancy, and she’s “going to need to have surgery,” Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) says. How will Shaun handle that while balancing being Lea’s boyfriend and a doctor? Not easily.

Shaun, as we’d expect, puts together a surgical plan and is ready to assist. But as the father of the baby, “you can’t be on it,” Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) informs him. That’s a call that Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) backs when Shaun goes to him.

“Everyone is always telling me I’m not emotional enough and now you are saying that I’m too emotional,” Shaun protests.

“It’s OK to be scared,” Lea assures him. Watch the promo below for more, including a sweet moment for the couple.

Are Shaun and Lea about to lose their baby? Could Shaun lose Lea, too? Considering the road to them being together, we highly doubt she’s going to die, but we are worried about what’s going on with Lea exactly.

Also in “Dr. Ted,” Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper), and Asher (Noah Galvin) disagree on how to address the wishes of an elderly patient.

The Good Doctor, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC