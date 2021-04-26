‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Officially Begins Production (PHOTOS)

Work on Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is officially underway at HBO as the network unveiled its first look with a photo from a table read with the cast.

“Fire will reign #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production,” a tweet posted by the Game of Thrones profile reads. Fans were also directed to follow “@HouseofDragon for all updates” on the forthcoming series.

House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin‘s book Fire & Blood which tells the story of House Targaryen. The show will delve into the history of the house which birthed the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabian Frankel will enchant audiences in this latest Westeros-set tale. In the socially-distanced sneak peek of their table read, viewers are getting their first look at the group together.

House of the Dragon‘s profile also teased some of the cast members’ characters alongside a close-up photo on Twitter. Among those teases are D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Toussaint as The Sea Snake, Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, and more. See them all, below.



Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon is being helmed by showrunners Condal and Miguel Sapochnik who serve as executive producers with Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, and Ron Schmidt. The prequel series is currently anticipating a 2022 premiere, but no exact date has been announced at this time.

House of the Dragon, 2022, HBO