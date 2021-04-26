Oscars 2021: 17 Biggest and Buzziest Moments From the Awards Show

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
chloe zhao abc oscars
ABC/AMPAS

The 2021 Oscars was filled with buzzy moments: From memorable acceptance speeches and touching stories to a bizarre mid-ceremony game and Glenn Close busting a move, it had plenty to talk about.

We’re breaking down all of the night’s best bits. Check out the evening’s historical win for Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao as well as a random appearance from one of Supernatural‘s main men.

Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Belated Oscars Acceptance Speech (VIDEO)See Also

Anthony Hopkins Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Belated Oscars Acceptance Speech (VIDEO)

Watch the veteran screen star honor his fellow actor.

Scroll down for a peek at all of the highlights, and let us know your favorite moments in the comments below.

Regina King’s Entrance

Emerald Fennell Thanks Saved by the Bell‘s Zack Morris in Her Acceptance Speech

Thomas Vinterberg’s Touching Tribute to His Daughter

Daniel Kaluuya’s Mom Reacts to his Speech

Supernatural‘s Misha Collins Makes an Appearance

Bong Joon Ho Introduces the Directing Category

Chloé Zhao Makes History with Best Directing Win

Viewers Notice a Lack of Clips

A grown-ish Star Supports Her Husband

Yuh-Jung Youn Swoons Over Brad Pitt and Admires Glenn Close in Acceptance Speech

Harrison Ford Refers to a Note

Tyler Perry Accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Zendaya Flips Out over H.E.R.’s Big Win

Glenn Close Busts a Move During Oscar Trivia

A Rushed In Memoriam

Fraces McDormand’s Nomadland Howl

Chadwick Boseman’s Best Actor Snub

The Oscars