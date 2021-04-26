Oscars 2021: 17 Biggest and Buzziest Moments From the Awards Show

The 2021 Oscars was filled with buzzy moments: From memorable acceptance speeches and touching stories to a bizarre mid-ceremony game and Glenn Close busting a move, it had plenty to talk about.

We’re breaking down all of the night’s best bits. Check out the evening’s historical win for Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao as well as a random appearance from one of Supernatural‘s main men.

Scroll down for a peek at all of the highlights, and let us know your favorite moments in the comments below.

Regina King’s Entrance

Emerald Fennell Thanks Saved by the Bell‘s Zack Morris in Her Acceptance Speech

Thomas Vinterberg’s Touching Tribute to His Daughter

Daniel Kaluuya’s Mom Reacts to his Speech

Supernatural‘s Misha Collins Makes an Appearance

MISHA COLLINS IS AT THE OSCARS?????? pic.twitter.com/Rtz0EbBWOw — Sarah Laudenbach (@SarahLaudenbach) April 26, 2021

Bong Joon Ho Introduces the Directing Category

Chloé Zhao Makes History with Best Directing Win

Viewers Notice a Lack of Clips

I want clips I want to see pictures let me see bits from these movies! — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 26, 2021

This is the most boring #Oscars I have ever watched. The new trend of describing the films and performances instead of showing actual clips makes it a snoozefest. #Oscars2021 #boringaf pic.twitter.com/ytuP0WGF4x — Reality TV Stan (@Neeks314) April 26, 2021

A grown-ish Star Supports Her Husband

Hey, apparently Grownish actress Emily Arlook is married to animated short winner Will McCormack, so that’s cool to see her pop up at the Oscars. — Kelsie Heneghan (@Kelsie_Heneghan) April 26, 2021

This power couple. Our @grownish star @emilyarlook with her husband, Will McCormack, as he wins Best Animated Short Film for If Anything Happens I Love You. Congratulations. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UjzmNXcsKu — Freeform (@FreeformTV) April 26, 2021

Yuh-Jung Youn Swoons Over Brad Pitt and Admires Glenn Close in Acceptance Speech

Harrison Ford Refers to a Note

“Why do we need the third cut to the eggs?”#HarrisonFord shares edit notes for one of his movies. Guess which film. https://t.co/j5AfNtpfCo #Oscars pic.twitter.com/q7QlvMUCew #BladeRunner2049 — Shelley Foy Robinson (@Writing_Destiny) April 26, 2021

Tyler Perry Accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Zendaya Flips Out over H.E.R.’s Big Win

Zendaya was so excited for H.E.R when she won #Oscars pic.twitter.com/u7jkqdr5HS — Siobhain (@summer0001) April 26, 2021

Glenn Close Busts a Move During Oscar Trivia

A Rushed In Memoriam

This year’s Oscars In Memoriam played accidentally at podcast 1.5x speed — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 26, 2021

Fraces McDormand’s Nomadland Howl

Bet you didn’t have Frances McDormand howling like a wolf in her Best Picture acceptance speech on your #Oscars bingo card.https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX pic.twitter.com/O0CWmjhLfP — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman’s Best Actor Snub