‘The Bachelorette’ Promo: Katie Thurston Is Ready to Find Her Person (VIDEO)

Katie Thurston is ready to begin her journey on The Bachelorette.

ABC has released the first promo for the upcoming 17th season of the ABC series — premiering on Monday, June 7 — and Katie’s not forgetting her path to her own season. Fans first met her during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor (its 25th), and that’s how the new promo begins: with her hugging him and getting into the car.

“I don’t regret being myself,” her voiceover plays as we watch her drive off. (She was eliminated in Episode 6.) “I know what I deserve.”

Then, as “Ring” by Selena Gomez plays in the background, we see Katie walking in a gown and holding a rose while clips from her experience on The Bachelor play. Later, we see her in a “Be a Katie” shirt. “I’m not going to sit here and let mean girls be mean girls,” she says, and “I never want to stop pursuing love.” Well, she’s about to continue to do just that.

As for what she’s looking for from her time as The Bachelorette, “I am who I am and I want to meet someone who knows who they are.” She knows, “my person’s still out there.” Watch the video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Katie emerged as a leading voice during her time on The Bachelor after she stood up against bullying and negativity in the house (as the clip in the promo shows). The 30-year-old Washington native made an impression from the moment she arrived when she had a light-up vibrator with her.

“Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life,” according to ABC. “A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her, and is ready to step into the spotlight for her own love story to be told.”

The network has already released details on 34 men who could be hoping to find love with her on The Bachelorette. We’ll have to wait and see which ones make the final cut when the cast is officially announced.

The Bachelorette, Season 17 Premiere, Monday, June 7, 8/7c, ABC