‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Teases Jackson & April Reunion: ‘I’ve Thought This Through’ (VIDEO)

Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) is about to surprise his ex-wife, Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew), when he shows up at her door in the May 6 episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

“Alright, I know this seems impulsive and out of nowhere, but it’s not,” he says, seemingly practicing what he’ll say to her after he knocks on her door. “I’ve thought this through.” But has he?

Then April opens the door, holding their daughter, Harriet. As for what happens next, we’ll have to wait and see because the rest of the “Look Up Child” promo, which you can watch below, is flashbacks to their relationship.

As you’ll recall, Jackson and April got married after he interrupted her wedding to paramedic Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening), whom she ended up marrying in what was, at the time, her final episode. Fans said goodbye to April in the Season 14 finale.

Jackson’s pep talk does seem to hint at him wanting to talk about their relationship — Is there a reunion in their future? Is Matthew still in the picture? — or at the very least, something personal. Last we saw Jackson, it seemed like he was hitting the road for an 11-hour trip to see his father, Robert (Eric Roberts), seemingly confirmed by the logline for “Look Up Child”: “Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path.”

Did that visit result in whatever Jackson says he’s “thought through”? Is he even going to use what he’s planned or blurt out something after seeing April? So many questions, but whatever happens, it’ll be so good to see Drew back as April and to see those two together again.. even if it doesn’t end with the romantic reunion hoped for by some fans.

