April Returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’… to Reunite With Jackson? (PHOTOS)

If you thought that Dr. Jackson Avery’s (Jesse Williams) 11-hour trip at the end of Grey’s Anatomy‘s April 15 episode might be setting up two reunions in his future — including Sarah Drew’s return as his ex, Dr. April Kepner — you were right.

In “Sign O’ the Times,” amidst the George Floyd protests, Jackson asked his mother, Dr. Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), “If our foundation is so good at fighting the good fight, then why isn’t anything getting better? … Why aren’t we there [protesting in the streets]? Why don’t we have scars?” And, he wondered aloud, why aren’t they doing things they’ve talked about in the medical field? “I don’t want to play a role in a system that’s just broken,” he said.

“You sound like your father,” she told him. “Oh, that’d be the worst thing in the world?” he asked. And at the end of the episode, he set off on that aforementioned long car trip.

Yes, Eric Roberts is back as Jackson’s father, Robert, in the May 6 episode — the focus of the April 22 episode will be in Seattle, while Grey’s isn’t on the following week — and that night also will bring Drew’s return.

According to the logline for “Look Up Child,” “Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path.” Does whatever happens with his father lead him to April, or will he be seeing April first? We’re assuming it’s the former, but you never know.

Fans are hoping to see those two get back together, but unfortunately, we can’t guess what their conversations hold based on these photos from their reunion. Scroll down for a look at Drew as April once again.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC