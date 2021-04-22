Annie Murphy’s ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Sets Premiere at AMC, Unveils New Teaser (VIDEO)

The previously announced dark comedyKevin Can F**k Himself starring Schitt’s Creekactress Annie Murphy has set a premiere date.

The show will make its streaming debut on Sunday, June 13 on AMC+ followed a week later (June 2o) by its network premiere on AMC. On both occasions viewers will be able to catch the first two installments of the eight-episode season.

Kevin Can F**k Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman filling the role of a “prototypical sitcom wife,” a figure we all believed we knew growing up. Usually the butt of the joke, she’s beautiful and married to a man who is not so much her equal in that department.

When Allison is outside of her husband’s domain, that veneer fades and she’ll wake up to and revolt against the injustices her life has faced her with. The series blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism, breaking television convention to pose the question, “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?”

Created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49), Rashida Jones and Will McCormack serve as executive producers with showrunner Craig DiGregorio (Shrill). The series stars Mary Hollis Inboden as Allison’s neighbor Patty O’Connor, Eric Petersen as Allison’s husband Kevin McRoberts, Alex Bonifer as Kevin’s best friend Neil O’Connor, Brian Howe as Kevin’s father Pete McRoberts, and Raymond Lee as Sam Park.

Get a peek at the show in the teaser below and make sure to catch Kevin Can F**k Himself on AMC and AMC+ this summer.

Kevin Can F**k Himself, Series Streaming Premiere, Sunday, June 13, AMC+

Kevin Can F**k Himself, Series Network Premiere, Sunday, June 20, 9/8c, AMC