AMC and AMC+ are unveiling the trailer for Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s final season as Allison (Annie Murphy) sets out to finish what she started in the first look.

Set to return Monday, August 22 with Season 2, Kevin Can F**k Himself sees Allison’s story pick up where it left off after the failed attempt to kill her self-centered and “lovable” cable-guy husband Kevin (Eric Petersen). Returning to Worcester, Massachusetts, the series pulls back the curtain on the secret life of a type of woman we grew up believing we knew: The prototypical sitcom wife.

Life isn’t as carefree and magical underneath the veneer as Allison teamed up with her neighbor Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) to take drastic measures in order to escape her confines and take control of her life. The only catch is that their initial plan involved killing Kevin, but when that didn’t work out, it landed them in trouble for Season 2.

Patty’s brother and Kevin’s best friend Neil (Alex Bonifer) uncovered their plan to murder Kevin and in turn, vowed to expose the women for their ill-intentioned deed. As teased in the Season 2 trailer, below, the effort to keep Neil quiet also pushes Allison to try and find a better way out of her marriage as she dabbles with the idea of faking her own death.

Altering the original escape plan doesn’t deter Patty from continuing to play a role in Allison’s scheme, she just has terms of her own this time around. Joining them for Season 2 are costars Brian Howe, Raymond Lee, Jamie Denbo, Candice Coke, and Erinn Hayes.

Season 2 will debut with two episodes and is executive produced by creator Valerie Armstrong, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, showrunner Craig DiGregorio, Sean Clements, and Colin Walsh. Catch the Season 2 first look, below, and don’t miss Kevin Can F**k Himself when the show returns this August.

Kevin Can F**k Himself, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, August 22, 9 p.m. ET/PT, AMC and AMC+