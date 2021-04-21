‘Master of None’ Returning for Season 3 Centered on Lena Waithe’s Denise

It would appear that Netflix’s original series Master of None is making a big comeback this May as the streamer revealed the title among its list of monthly releases.

According to the Netflix Queue’s Twitter page, the show from Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang is coming back for Season 3 sometime next month. It would be the first time fans have seen anything in relation to the series since Season 2 dropped in 2017.

The comedy, which is loosely based on Ansari’s own life, followed his character Dev, an actor living in New York City, as he navigates the challenges of adulthood and finding his path in life. Also featuring Lena Waithe and Eric Wareheim as Dev’s pals Arnold and Denise, the show put a spotlight on Ansari’s real-life parents Shoukath and Fatima as Dev’s mom and dad.

According to Variety, the five-episode third season is titled Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, which is supposedly set to follow Waithe’s character Denise. All of the episodes have reportedly been co-written by Ansari and Waithe, with Ansari directing.

No specific return date within the month of May has been indicated, but the news certainly comes as a surprise considering there’s been little to no buzz about the third season in recent years. Although the series hadn’t been canceled, Ansari’s work has gone mostly on hold following a #MeToo accusation in January 2018.

During its first two seasons Master of None accrued several accolades including an Emmy for Waithe and Ansari for Outstanding Comedy Writing for the Season 2 episode “Thanksgiving.” Ansari and Yang also won an Emmy for writing in 2016 on Season 1. Meanwhile, Ansari was honored with the Best Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Stay tuned for additional details on Master of None‘s long-awaited return and catch up with Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.

Master of None, Season 3, TBA, Netflix