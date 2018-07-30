Will There Be a ‘Master of None’ Season 3? Netflix Sounds Off

Netflix is a treasure trove of shows, and one of its brightest — Master of None — has been on a rather long hiatus.

The comedy, co-created by and starring Aziz Ansari, premiered its first season all the way back in November of 2015 and didn’t release Season 2 until May 2017. If a third season were to be released, the time between seasons would be even longer.

As of now, no plans for Season 3 have been announced, and after Ansari was accused earlier this year of misconduct by a former date, the probability of anything happening soon seemed to dim. But during the 2018 TCA summer presentation, Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland finally had an answer for fans of the show — and one they’ll be happy to hear.

“We certainly have given some thought to it,” Holland said about a potential third season. “We certainly would be happy to make another season of Master of None with Aziz.”

At the time of Season 2’s release, Ansari said he would take his time with Season 3 if his team was given the go-ahead to move forward with it, so Netflix’s words are encouraging.

Master of None is a critically-acclaimed series that has won both Emmys and Golden Globes for its creators (Ansari and Alan Yang) and star. At TCAs, Holland also added that they’d welcome more content from revivals Arrested Development and Gilmore Girls, but the network has no solid plans as of now.

