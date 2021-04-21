‘Days of Our Lives’ Stops Production Amid Season 57 Renewal Talks

The future of Days of Our Lives is once again up in the air.

While filming on Season 56 has concluded, production has now paused as NBC and Sony Pictures Television work on a deal for another year, TVLine reports. But it seems likely that there will be a Season 57 since the writers are already planning on there being one. An insider is quoted as saying that “everyone is proceeding under the assumption that the show will be back.”

The good news is that there is time to hash things out because the NBC soap shoots episodes quite far ahead of broadcast. The filming schedule meant that when production had to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 Days of Our Lives had a lot of episodes stockpiled to see them through to the fall. Meanwhile other soaps — The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and The Bold and the Beautiful — had to rely on reruns (including themed weeks) to fill the schedule.

According to TVLine, there are “several more months” before the current negotiations would impact the viewing schedule of Days of Our Lives.

This is far from the first time that fans have had to wonder if their favorite show could be ending. In November 2019, the cast was released from their contracts (through production company Corday Productions) while the network and studio were negotiating for the 56th season. The soap was officially renewed in January 2020.

While that wasn’t the case this time, there have been some cast changes during the latest season, including Kristian Alfonso, Greg Vaughan, Victoria Konefal, and Melissa Reeves’ departures. We’ll have to wait to see if there are any others before a potential Season 57.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, NBC