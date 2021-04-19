Sneak Peek: Emily Deschanel as Nathan Fillion’s Ex-Wife on ‘The Rookie’ (VIDEO)

Emily Deschanel is back on TV about a year and a half since we last saw her on Animal Kingdom. The Bones star is guesting in ABC drama The Rookie as a character we’ve heard about already: Sarah, John Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) ex-wife.

This comes after the shocking end of the April 18 episode when John and Sarah’s son, Henry (Zayne Emory), collapsed while visiting his father as he walked to the dinner table with a salad bowl. Now in a promo, featuring Deschanel, for the next episode, airing on May 2, we see that John drives Henry to the hospital himself.

“Family trumps everything,” Sergeant Wade Grey (Richard T. Jones) assures John. “You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be.”

Also at the hospital is Sarah, who worries, “maybe this will be the worst day of our lives.”

While John “can’t think like that,” Henry’s condition does seem to worsen, to the point that he needs surgery — and his parents apparently need to make some sort of decision. Watch the promo below.

But what caused Henry’s collapse? Immediately prior to it, father and son had been discussing him dropping out of college. John assured him that while he wasn’t OK with that decision “at first, or second,” that’s changed. “I just had to get past myself a little bit,” he explained. “This is your life and I know this is going to be an incredible experience for you.”

When he asked his son if he was feeling OK, Henry said he was, “just tired” and attributed it to his “new lifestyle.” But based on the promo, clearly, something is going on and it could be very serious.

In addition to playing Dr. Temperance Brennan on Bones for 12 seasons and her work on Animal Kingdom, Deschanel’s TV credits include Drunk History, The Simpsons, and Law & Order: SVU.

The Rookie, Sundays, 10/9c, ABC