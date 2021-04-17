Was There Too Much TV Coverage of Prince Philip’s Funeral? (POLL)

Prince Philip’s funeral was a low-key event by royal standards, thanks to COVID-19 protocols.

But still, 30 family members and friends attended the somber occasion at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

And while there was no huge procession through the streets, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth’s husband was still broadcast around the world and by major networks in the United States, including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, and Fox News.

Meghan Markle was the highest-profile royal to miss the event. Prince Harry‘s pregnant wife opted to stay home in California “on doctor’s advice.”

In the UK, there has been almost blanket coverage in the media of Prince Philip’s life and legacy since his passing on April 9 at age 99. But it has caused anger in some quarters from TV fans.

The BBC received a record-shattering 110,000 complaints after it scrapped its regular programming, including long-running shows EastEnders and Masterchef, to make way for two days for news coverage and documentaries about Prince Philip.

“We do not make such changes without careful consideration,” said a BBC spokesperson. “We are grateful for all feedback, and we always listen to the response from our audiences.”

