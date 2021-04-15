HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Casts Fabien Frankel as Knight Ser Criston Cole

Game of Thrones‘s first spinoff series, the prequel House of the Dragon, is beginning to take shape nicely at HBO as additional casting news has been announced.

Fabien Frankel will appear as Ser Criston Cole, the common-born son of the steward of the Lord of Blackhaven, of Dornish descent. Without any claims to land or titles, Ser Criston is a knight who has nothing to his name but his honor and skills with a sword.

Frankel’s past credits include a role as Andy Sipowicz’s son Theo in ABC’s unseen NYPD Blue revival pilot. He’s also worked with former Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in the holiday film Last Christmas, and can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Serpent.

The actor joins previously announced cast members Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno in the series based on the works of George R.R. Martin.

Inspired by the author’s book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen 300 years before the events seen in Game of Thrones. “He is a challenger, a champion, cheered by the commons, beloved of the ladies,” Martin teased of Frankel’s character Ser Criston on his personal blog.

He’ll be part of the fabric of this story, chronicling House Targaryen’s reign, long before fan-favorite Daenerys, Mother of Dragons, was born. This prequel will see her ancestors’ history unfold in a very dramatic way. Stay tuned for more as House of the Dragon‘s production nears.

House of the Dragon, Expected 2022, HBO