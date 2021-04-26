Where’s Lex? Prepare to See ‘His Vulnerable Side’ in ‘Supergirl’s Final Episodes

Ever since bald baddie Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer, above) zapped Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) into the hellish space prison known as the Phantom Zone in the season opener, we’ve been waiting for him to get his comeuppance. Sounds like we’ll have to wait a little longer.

“Lex will have departed our radar after leaving an ominous threat” by the time-traveling April 27 and May 4 two-parter, says Supergirl exec producer Robert Rovner, who hints that we’ll see “more of his vulnerable side” when Lex resurfaces for an all-heroes-on-deck battle royal in the second half this summer.

That should give the Superfriends plenty of time to free the Girl of Steel — and face their worst nightmares. In the May 11 midseason-ender, directed by series regular David Harewood (who plays stoic father figure J’onn J’onzz, aka Martian Manhunter), the rescue mission pits the team once more against the red-eyed Phantom Zone guardians, who make their victims relive their fears.

The hour, Rovner teases, “has a lot of horror and suspense.”

Supergirl, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW