‘Magnum P.I.’: Jay Hernandez on a Magnum-Higgins Romance Igniting in the Finale (VIDEO)

As the sun sets on the third season of CBS’s Magnum P.I., could it also mark the end of the partnership between crafty private investigator Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and intrepid Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks)? It’s very possible after Higgins hits a relationship snag with boyfriend Ethan Shah (Jay Ali) and her future on Oahu seems uncertain. “It throws everything for a loop,” teases Hernandez, who clued us in about Friday’s season finale.

Of course, while the actor contends that Magnum is going to deny his feelings for his British crime solving partner, maybe having friends T.C. (Stephen Hill) and Rick (Zachary Knighton) tell him this is the time for Magnum to explore a romantic path will finally give Magnum the nudge he’s needed. “The situation opens up some doors that are pretty interesting to play with,” says Hernandez.

Regardless of what happens in the finale, the good news is the Hawaiian reboot was recently renewed for a fourth season so the gang will be back for another season of taking down the bad guys amidst fun bantering and a certain amount of sexual tension. Watch the video interview above to get more intel from Hernandez.

Magnum P.I., Fridays, 9/8c, CBS