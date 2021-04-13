‘Catfish: The TV Show’ Returns With Wilder Reveals in a New Normal (VIDEO)

While the new normal of the pandemic does mean the possibility of more connections, it also means more opportunities for those at Catfish: The TV Show to be needed. So what better time for new episodes?

TV Insider has learned exclusively that the MTV series is returning on Tuesday, May 4, at 9/8c, after the premiere of Teen Mom 2.

“The anxiety of the pandemic has made people more vulnerable to being catfished,” our exclusive promo warns.

Executive producer and host Nev Schulman and co-host Kamie Crawford return to track down those who have impersonating people online and taking advantage of those who are just looking for connections.

“What did I miss?” Schulman asks, and sure, he’s probably talking about one of the people they’re tracking down, but he could also be wondering about what he missed while he was on Dancing With the Stars (and coming in second).

“That’s a first,” Schulman says as it sounds like he and Crawford are going to be quite busy.

Watch the promo above as it teases stranger stories, wilder reveals, a porn star, and more.

In the new season of Catfish: The TV Show, it’s been a long year of quarantining and cabin fever. That extra free time and lack of social interactions have led to people all over the world turning to the internet to find connections, whether it’s love, friendship, or something in between. Among the never-before-seen deceivers of the new season are a Florida porn star, an Atlanta rapper, and a Turkish role-playing Romeo.

Catfish: The TV Show, Season Premiere, Tuesday, May 4, 9/8c, MTV