Catfish host Nev Schulman is “lucky to be here, alive” after a freak bike accident left him with a broken neck. The MTV star detailed his experience in a lengthy Instagram post, revealing his accident that occurred on Monday, August 5.

Schulman revealed that he took a fishing trip with his family on Sunday, August 4th, which he called, “magical” before he added, “Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what ‘before the accident’ really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say – life can change in an instant.”

As Schulman detailed, “I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact, in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious,” he shared.

Ultimately, the accident left Schulman with a broken neck, “C5 and C6 to be exact,” he shared in reference to the impacted vertebrae. “I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable,” he continued.

Schulman thanked EMS workers as well as medical staff at the Southampton Emergency Room and Stony Brook ICU. “It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again. I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery,” Schulman noted. “And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude.”

Catfish has been airing since 2012 on MTV and is a spinoff series based on Schulman’s acclaimed 2010 documentary with the same title. The series follows everyday people who are eager to uncover their online connections to see if they’re being honest or lying about their identities. Schulman helps these everyday people uncover the truth about their social media loved ones.

