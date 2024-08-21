Catfish host Nev Schulman is speaking directly to his fans and followers in a new social media post addressing his recovery process. The reality TV personality broke his neck after he was hit by a truck while riding a bicycle.

Schulman shared news about the accident on August 10, and as he states in the newly posted video from August 20, “It’s been two weeks since I broke my neck and had emergency spine surgery. And I thought I’d get on here just give you all a quick little update.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nēv Schulman (@nevschulman)

Walking while talking, Schulman continued, “As you can see, I’m up and about, I’m finishing a little neighborhood stroll which was recommended to me by my physical therapist just to keep my body moving. I never had such fatigue from a 10-minute walk but I’m almost home now. I mainly just wanted to get on here to say thank you,” he added.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Stony Brook, thank you to my family and friends for all of the amazing support that I’ve been given and felt deeply for the past two weeks,” Schulman continued to say as tears welled in his eyes. “And thank you so much to you guys. The support and love I’ve been getting online has been really really incredible and has meant so much to me. So thank you, really from the bottom of my heart.”

He went on to take stock of his good fortune, as he concluded the choked-up final sentiments, “And if I’ve learned anything in the last two weeks, it’s to really appreciate what you have because you can lose it in a second. You can lose it in a second. Alright, you guys are the best. I love you.”

Schulman has hosted Catfish for more than 10 years at MTV, and it was his 2010 documentary of the same name, which inspired the series. See his full message in the video, above.