‘Russian Doll’: Sharlto Copley Joins ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Annie Murphy in Season 2

We may not know anything about the plot of Russian Doll Season 2, but we do know this: The cast is shaping up quite nicely.

Sharlto Copley has joined Annie Murphy and Carolyn Michelle Smith in the cast for the new season of the Netflix drama, the streaming service announced on April 12.

And while that is “exciting,” as Netflix notes in its tweet with the news, what would be even more so would be details about Copley, Murphy, and Smith’s characters, as well as information about what to expect from the new season. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything other than the fact that filming has started and it could premiere as early as summer 2021.

Season 1, which began streaming two years ago, followed Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia in a time loop during a party one night in New York City. Her birthday party always ended in her death. It also starred Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, and Charlie Barnett. Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bobb, Ritesh Rajan, and Jocelyn Bioh guest starred.

The first season won three Emmys (for Contemporary Costumes, Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, and Production Design for a Narrative Program) and was nominated for 10 more (including Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actress in a Comedy, for Lyonne). It was also nominated for a Golden Globe (Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy, for Lyonne).

Copley is best known for the 2009 film District 9. On the TV side, he starred in the two-season Powers from 2015 to 2016.

