If you’re like Morris Chestnut and want to see more of his character on The Resident, Dr. Barrett Cain, with fellow PT patient Rose (Cara Ricketts), you’re in luck.

That’s exactly what’s coming up on the April 13 episode, “Doors Opening, Doors Closing,” and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. We even get to see Cain’s softer side! His future, however, both as a surgeon and at Chastain, is in jeopardy.

The doctor is still rehabbing from getting hit by an ambulance while helping out at the scene of a crash, but things are going much better, both conversation- and therapy-wise, than they were when he and Rose, who has sickle cell disease, met in the winter finale.

“Little known fact: The smaller the weights, the harder to lift,” Rose comments in the clip.

“If that’s the case, you’re outperforming me by a lot,” Cain replies.

After she apologizes for being “rough” on him the day before, Cain, in return, admits, “I could’ve been less rough.” In Cain-speak, that’s as good as a heartfelt apology!

But things take a painful turn, as you’ll see in the clip above.

“Cain admires a lot of what Rose possesses — her attitude, the positivity, and her strength,” Chestnut told TV Insider about the characters’ interactions in the winter finale. “Cain wasn’t trying to be mean, he just thought he was being honest. Most of the time when he’s honest like that, people just take it. She fires back at him and he respects that.”

Elsewhere in “Doors Opening, Doors Closing,” Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Bell (Bruce Greenwood) treat a pregnant woman carrying Jake’s (Conrad Ricamora) future adopted child. Meanwhile, Devon (Manish Dayal) wonders about the future of his love life after Princess Nadine (Shazi Raja) shares surprising news. She showed up in the winter finale with a baby; is Devon the father?

Also, after meeting AJ’s (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) parents, Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) receives a call that leads to her making a bold decision about her future. And Irvin (Tasso Feldman) and Jessica (Jessica Miesel) get married!

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox