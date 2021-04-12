‘Exposure’: Get Your First Look at Hulu’s Photography Competition Series (VIDEO)

Hulu is bringing photography to a new platform with its reality competition series Exposure.

Set to kick off on Monday, April 26, Exposure is created by BBH Entertainment and produced by Westbrook Media. Check out the teaser, above, for an exclusive first look at the show and cast, including host Cole Walliser and head judge Cat Jimenez.

See Also 'The 1619 Project' Docuseries Will Debut on Hulu The project, published in The New York Times, is a reframing of American history centered around the consequences of slavery.

So how does it work? Exposure puts eight creative photographers in the spotlight as they compete for a chance to win a prize valued at $250,000 provided by Samsung. They’ll be tasked with multiple challenges using mobile phones from Samsung in order to win the title of America’s best mobile photographer.

The photographers include: Jose Ocasio (35); Krys Fox (42); Parker Day (36); Marilyn Hue (30); Tommy Lundberg (30); Anna Hartvigson (34); Monroe Scot (28); and Michele Eyenga (23). The six-episode season will also feature special guest judges such as Tyler Oakley, Matty Vogel, Atiba Jefferson, Wally Pfister, Nat Geo photographer Diana Markosian, and Raven B Varona.

Every episode features two challenges and is themed, e.g., #ThrowBackThursday, which is first up and which tasks contestants with capturing a relationship “then and now.”

“Sound & Vision” explores concert photography, “Bodies In Motion” features action shots, “A Change of Perspective” tackles abstract photography, “Immigrant Stories” digs into Los Angeles’ immigrant community, and the final episode, “Now You See Me,” crowns a winner after they showcase their signature styles.

Exposure, Series Premiere, Monday, April 26, Hulu